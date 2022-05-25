Beds of yellow tulips brightened the grounds of Essex Middle School and Albert D. Lawton School recently after they were planted nearly seven months earlier.

The flowers were planted as a part of the Yellow Tulip Project, a nationwide effort to increase awareness of mental illness. The organization was started by Julia Hanson, a high school student from Portland, Maine who lost two of her best friends to suicide.

Essex Junction resident and artist Susan Teare is working as the project’s creative director.

Albert D. Lawton School was really happy Teare reached out to help form a group where students don’t feel alone with their anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts, art teacher Tina Logan said.

Logan works alongside Amie Conger, a social emotional learning coach for Albert D. Lawton School, to help students in organizing activities for the Yellow Tulip Project.

“I think this is one of those times where students are really going to be able to lead this work and make it something that’s better than we could ever possibly think of doing as adults,” Conger said.

The Essex Middle School decided to join the project after a staff member lost her daughter to suicide, art teacher Michelle Badji said.

The sixth-graders at that time worked to fix up an old courtyard by painting benches and putting out white walkway stones to make a space where people could reflect when they were feeling down, Badji said.

“This project seemed perfect to fit in with it so we ordered the tulips and had a day where every student and staff member in the school planted a tulip in that courtyard,” Badji said.

Since the tulips have bloomed, students at both schools have created art and written journal entries inspired by their reflections on the flowers and what they mean.

The curriculum guiding the students, “Your Daily Creative Practice and Nature Based Arts Program,” was created by Teare.

The brightly colored and illustrated guide includes a variety of prompts including “Today I will be…,” and “Write a letter to my future self.” The prompts include step-by-step guides and examples for students to look at.

The student work in the journals was both touching and at times signaled when a student could use some help, Badji said.

“I was able to speak with a teacher and a counselor about one particular student where it was very clear that he was struggling and had low self-esteem through his journal writing, which I never would have picked up on myself,” Badji said.

ADL students have been working on artwork that Logan describes as “absolutely phenomenal.”

“Some are very powerful…maybe on the dark side but at the same time it’s important, it’s coming from them,” Logan said.

The artwork, a mix of paintings, drawings and photographs, will be displayed at the Nest Cafe’s Egg Gallery in June through July, according to a May 25 email from Jake Tran. The Egg Gallery was created to feature work from local and beyond communities of artisans and artists.

Looking forward, both middle schools want to continue to grow their Yellow Tulip programs.

ADL has 15 student ambassadors for the project who have been meeting every Wednesday since early March, Conger said. Next year they’re hoping the sixth and seventh-graders will sustain the program.

While EMS does not currently have a student group, Badji is hoping to approach the student leadership council to see if they would like to move forward with the project.

Logan said she feels the ADL group is beginning to grow and is figuring out what its goals are moving forward.

“We all started with this little bulb, nobody has really bloomed yet even though our tulips have blossomed, come and gone,” Logan said.

Crisis Text Line 741-741 text 'HOME'

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ) 1-866-488-7386 or chat & text

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 or text ANSWER to 839863