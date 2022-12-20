ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard is taking steps toward becoming one of the first municipalities in Vermont to enforce just cause evictions, despite staff recommendations to pause Town efforts to avoid a lawsuit.
Town staff are wary of approving a charter change for just cause evictions, language that requires landlords to have justifiable reasons for evicting a tenant, because it has not been approved anywhere in the state.
“We’re not opposed to it per say, we just don’t know nearly enough about it to support it at this point,” Town Manager Greg Duggan said. “We would be the first in the State to have this if it were to get passed.”
Last year, Burlington voters approved a just cause eviction clause in their charter. This clause was brought to the legislature, edited slightly and ultimately vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. When the legislature tried to overrule the veto, the override lost by one vote.
Legislators are hopeful just cause evictions will pass this year and are encouraging municipalities to include just cause evictions in their charters so if the vote passes, the municipality does not need to wait to begin creating an ordinance.
Six other municipalities are discussing just cause eviction, Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (D-Essex) said during the Dec. 19 selectboard meeting.
“No cause evictions have gone up significantly in the last year,” Vyhovsky said. “No cause evictions accounted for 19% of evictions in 2022 and over 50% in 2021.”
Five states have passed just cause eviction policies: New Jersey, California, New Hampshire, Oregon and Washington, according to Alexis Dubief, a member of the Charter Review Committee.
“All of these state policies started locally,” Dubief said. “So the idea that we can just sort of hope that the legislature will take care of this, ideally, that would be wonderful, but experience suggests that's just not realistic.”
As a committee member, Dubief noticed most of the people making the decision on whether or not to include just cause eviction language in the town charter own their homes, and are not affected by the decision.
“We are not the people who have mold that we cannot have fixed or are potentially dealing with, you know, landlords who may want to double the rent because they can,” she said.
Vyhovsky has heard from people who have been evicted for asking for reasonable accommodations in their apartment. She said she has also experienced this fear personally.
“I’m a renter. I have mold damage and a doctor’s note and I’m afraid to ask my landlord to fix it because I might be evicted,” Vyhovsky said.
The language for the proposed Town of Essex charter change does not immediately impose a just cause eviction ordinance. Instead, it requires the Town to create a separate ordinance for the issue, which will be completed through the normal ordinance process.
On Town Meeting Day, voters would be voting on whether or not they would like an ordinance to be created for just cause eviction.
If approved, the ordinance would not impose new requirements on the town. Evictions would continue to be processed through civil court. The only change is landlords would be required to have a reason for evicting someone.
Initially, selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin felt the Selectboard should wait until the State approves just cause evictions before adding the language to their charter, while clerk Ethan Lawrence and member Dawn Hill-Fleury support adding the language now.
“If you’re going to wait for the legislature, things move so slowly up there, I’m sorry but they do,” Hill-Fleury said. “Even if we are first, it gives people something to model.”
After more discussion, Chamberlin supported adding just cause eviction to the charter so long as the language wasn’t too specific.
Just cause eviction is one of four major changes to the Town charter up for discussion at Jan. 17 and Jan. 30 public hearings, and for vote on Town Meeting Day.
The other major changes include adding a recall provision for selectboard members, transitioning from a zoning board to a development review board and giving the Town the ability to regulate licensing and licensing fees.

