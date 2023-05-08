ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex executed a purchase and sale agreement for 80 and 90 Upper Main Street for a future municipal complex, which the Town has been working to establish since May 2022.
The site is located along Route 15 across from the shopping plaza that includes Cody’s Irish Pub and Phoenix Books.
The Town has until mid-November 2023 to do its due diligence in investigating the site before moving ahead with a purchase in order to make sure the site is developable.
The proposed purchase price for the property is $3 million and a $150,000 deposit must be paid soon after signing the purchase and sale agreement. Town staff anticipate an additional $100,000 to be spent on site investigation, permitting and consulting fees.
The Town will be using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the purchase and related costs. The Town of Essex received $3,299,951.45 in ARPA funding, which needs to be earmarked by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026 or it will be returned to the treasury.
