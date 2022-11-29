ESSEX — Town of Essex announced the hiring of new town planner Kent Johnson Nov. 29 and will begin his role Nov. 30.
"I feel honored to have been selected as the new planner for the Town of Essex and look forward to serving the community. I am especially eager to connect with residents on important issues such as equity, affordable housing, traffic safety and neighborhood walkability to build on the Town's strengths and address existing challenges,” said Johnson.
Johnson has 21 years of planning and architectural experience, with most of his experience in the municipal sector. For the past 17 years Johnson has worked in a variety of planning roles for the City of Ithaca, New York.
On top of his day to day work experience Johnson completed a four-month Fulbright grant in Finland where created and shared his designs to support accessibility needs of people with disabilities who wish to visit the national parks in Finland.
Johnson’s educational background includes a Masters in Regional Planning from the State University of New York in Albany and a Bachelors in Science in Industrial Technology - Computer-aided Drafting and Design specialization from Millersville University in Pennsylvania.
“Kent brings a lot of great experience to the Planner position,” said Essex Town Manager Greg Duggan. “In addition to this impressive education and work experience, Kent showed us that he is committed to public engagement and working on behalf of all members of a community. He’s a great addition to the Community Development team and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Kent was hired out of many qualified candidates following a competitive search and interview process, the Town stated in its press release.
“We are incredibly excited to have Kent join the Essex team. His extensive planning knowledge will be very beneficial as the Town of Essex moves forward post separation from the City of Essex Junction,” said Travis Sabataso, HR Director.
