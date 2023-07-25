ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex continued its yearly tradition of allocating 1% of its annual budget to community agencies that prioritize the needs of Essex residents. This year that amount was $166,753.
The money is assigned based on a scoring process applicants undergo when they apply through the Human Services Program. This year, the program received 28 applications, totaling $276,410 in requests.
Because the requests exceeded the $166,753 available, not all applicants would qualify or receive their entire request. The review committee made recommendations to the Selectboard at its June 5 meeting based on how applicants scored.
Of the 28 applicants, 20 were partially awarded their requests.
The committee's focus areas for this year included:
-Access to community-based resources as a source of support for health and behavioral health
-Affordable housing assistance
-Child or family support for healthy relationships
-Diversity, equity and inclusion
-Emergency food and disaster relief
-Increasing workforce development
Aunt Dot's was among the highest-scored applicants, receiving $19,620, along with Spectrum Youth and Family Services receiving $8,175, and Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford receiving $7,330.
New applicants who received funding this year include Champlain Housing Trust - Susan's Pantry, Vermont Professionals of Color Network and Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center - Floating Classrooms.
“Local area social, health and human services organizations who serve Essex residents are encouraged to apply to the Town of Essex for funding,” the Town’s website states.
To be eligible for the funding, a group must be a 501 (c)3 or file an annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 990 tax return.
All funding proposals must align with the Essex Human Services Focus Areas. The 2024 focus areas are the same as what is listed above.
Find the full list of applicant awards and sign up for email notifications here.
