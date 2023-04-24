ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex is now one of over 3,400 U.S. municipalities designated as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization.
This title was awarded to the Town for its commitment to urban forestry, which according to the foundation leads to cooler temperatures, reduced energy use, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents.
Commitment to urban forestry is demonstrated through maintaining current urban forests and enhancing them.
The Town’s official first-year designation is recognition for meeting the core standards of sound urban forestry management through
Maintaining a tree board
Having a community tree ordinance
Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
Holding an annual Arbor Day celebration.
Earning the status of Tree City was a project of the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee and Town staff.
Essex is one of 10 Vermont municipalities to achieve this recognition including Essex Junction which has been recognized for seven years and Burlington which has been recognized for 28 years.
“The award serves as a testament to Essex's dedication to preserving and enhancing its natural resources, which are essential for maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment,” the Town’s newsletter states.
