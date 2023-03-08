ESSEX TOWN — Only 11% of the 8,781 registered voters in the Town of Essex cast a ballot this Town Meeting Day, for an election with a 22% tax increase and other items.
Along with the proposed Financial Year 2024 budget, all eight of the ballot items passed with “yes” votes holding a solid lead. Selectboard candidates Ethan Lawrence and Andy Watts were both re-elected, as well as Moderator John Sonnick.
Since the first budget conversation Nov. 8, the Town has provided repeated opportunities for its residents to give feedback on the budgets, both during Selectboard meetings and at other scheduled times.
The Selectboard received very few comments from the public throughout the budget creation, though Facebook posts about the budget garnered comments in the triple digits. At the Town Meeting Day informational session held March 6, eight people spoke about the general budget out of 159 voters in attendance.
The discussion held at the March 6 meeting was purely for informational purposes, no floor votes could be called for the budget or any other ballot items.
The comments at the meeting ranged from critiques of the presented budget and asking for cuts to be made, to suggestions for how the Town can make money outside of the budget.
Mark Roberts walked to one of the two microphones set up in the Essex Cinemas theater and asked why maintaining current staffing levels was a priority when the Town has lost 41% of its income.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said while the Town’s tax base has decreased by 41%, its operations are not shrinking, so it needs to retain a fully functioning staff. Except the Clerk’s office, which will go from three members to two as the department will no longer be serving both municipalities.
Lester Pelkey felt the budget decisions were “mind boggling” and asked why there wasn’t more consideration put into shrinking the budget.
“Maybe I’m the only one in the audience that’s feeling not so much love,” Pelkey said.
Quiet laughter scattered throughout the movie theater after Pelkey’s comment.
Both Essex and non-Essex residents were in attendance for the information meeting, munching on popcorn provided by Essex Cinemas and leafing through information packets on the ballot items.
The back rows of the movie theater were set aside for non-voters and green bracelets for eligible voters helped distinguish between the two groups.
Before the meeting began, Girl Scouts weaved through the theater asking if anyone would like to buy cookies and the Essex High School chorus led the community with the National Anthem.
On March 7, the Reporter spoke with Selectboard Chair Andy Watts at the polls about the lack of turnout in Selectboard meetings and at the polls. Watts explained it’s important to understand the spike in participation from the past few years was due to the merger and separation discussions.
With those conversations out of the way, the other topics up for discussion may not be of interest to the voters.
“Some people have told me ‘I trust all of you to be doing the right thing,’ so I think, among some people, our current Selectboard has a good reputation, but that’s just a few people and it may just be people that like me,” Watts joked.
One hopeful development the Selectboard has seen in participation is a large number of new residents signing up to join committees, and they hope some of those residents will be interested in some day joining the Selectboard.
Watch the full information session here.
Find the election results here.
