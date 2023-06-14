EWSD — “We’re better than ¾ of the way through, as a district, in consuming the value of the original buildings that we have,” said Brian Donahue, chief operating officer, at a June 6 school board meeting.
At Essex Westford School District, the average school building age is 65 years-old, with the oldest being Flemming Elementary at 110 and the youngest Founders Memorial School at 44.
The state of the district’s buildings was presented to the EWSD community by Donahue, who explained the status of the buildings, why they’re like this and what the district needs to do going forward.
Not spending money isn’t an option. The district estimates by July 2027 it will need to invest $88 million dollars in order to maintain the building integrity it has today. This figure does not factor in inflation rates, which have increased exponentially in the past two years.
These estimations came from an inventory assessment the district had done by a national firm on its facilities, which flags what is necessary to keep the building functioning, not to make stylistic changes.
“This is not for us to decide ‘wouldn’t it be great to have, say, a high school cafeteria that had an exterior window?’ This would be ‘we should replace the vinyl tiles that are wearing through in the cafeteria,” Donahue said.
The purpose of the June 6 meeting was to gauge community input on the issue, and ask community members what they think should be done.
“As we look at our school it’s not just about our school, it’s about the broader community,” Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) said during the meeting.
Within the next 40 years, Donahue estimates the district will spend tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars on its facilities. The board wants to know how the community thinks the district should spend the money.
“There isn't a decision to spend zero… It's really the decision on ‘what do we spend the money on,’” Donahue said.
Replacing the ceiling tiles alone, which have been in place for twice as long as they should have been, would cost $11 million dollars. Donahue notes ceiling tiles are a relatively low priority, compared to features like the fire alarm systems, heat, electricity and roofs.
“What are those elements that could prevent us from holding instruction in a building?” This is the question Donahue said the board has been asking itself as it works through what needs to be fixed.
This issue is not unique to EWSD; it’s affecting all of Vermont’s school districts. In 2021, the legislature passed Act 72, which was enacted so the state could develop a plan to address the conditions of Vermont school buildings and create better and more equitable learning environments.
“When you move outside of Chittenden County into different areas, the schools are in really tough shape… basements have been shut off [for] mold mitigation, but the first floor is still operating full time as instructional space,” Donahue said.
The state is assessing all of the Vermont schools and will have the assessments available by the end of August. This will give EWSD the opportunity to compare itself to other districts.
In the meantime, the school board wants to engage with the community so they can come up with a solution together. There are two options: paying to sustain the buildings that are beyond repair, or investing in new buildings.
“It is now time for our community to consider a generational investment in our schools,” Donahue said. “...Will that investment be toward the schools of our past, or the schools of our future?”.
Community members spoke after Donahue’s presentation to ask questions, speak on their experiences and offer potential solutions including building sustainably, collaborating with other districts and building separate classrooms and a gymnasium but not a large complex.
A few were not happy of the implications these construction needs would have on their future tax bills, and asked if the district would look for money in the existing budgets. Donahue said that is a conversation they will be having when future budgets are formed.
From the school board to the community members, no one had an easy answer.
Watch the full meeting here.
