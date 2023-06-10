ESSEX JUNCTION -- As the Champlain Valley Fair approaches, the stage is set for a local partnership aiming to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.
NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, the Champlain Valley Fair’s presenting sponsor, recognized the valuable opportunity to raise awareness for a community partner. Its search led to the Cancer Patient Support Foundation (CPSF), an organization that extends emergency financial assistance to people receiving treatment for cancer. CPSF serves Vermont and parts of Northern New York.
Jeff Bartley, Marketing Director for the Champlain Valley Exposition states “The Champlain Valley Fair welcomes 120,000 fairgoers through our gates every year. We are excited to use our event as vehicle to support the Cancer Patient Support Foundation and their incredible mission.”
Beginning June 8, any person who purchases a Champlain Valley Fair ticket online will have the option to add a donation to the Cancer Patient Support Foundation.
Additionally, Monday, August 28 will be known as Cancer Patient Support Foundation Day at the Fair, with special offers for CPSF clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.