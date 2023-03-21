ESSEX TOWN — Former state trooper and Essex Town resident Giancarlo DiGenova will appear in Vermont Superior Court March 23 for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
DiGenova became a trooper in 2009 covering Williston, Middlesex, the Brafford barracks and the Narcotics Investigation Unit. On Feb. 7, he resigned from his role and turned himself in on March 20 to the Royalton Barracks for processing on the multiple charges.
Vermont State Police investigations began in December 2022 after the theft of items in November 2022 from a personal property storage room at the Williston Barracks.
Once the initial November thefts were investigated, state police expanded their investigation to past conduct of DiGenova, uncovering additional instances of personal property theft from the storage areas which he gained access to as a state trooper.
Timeline of DiGenova’s past conduct and subsequent actions by the state police:
Dec. 19, 2022: Put on paid relief-from-duty status
This suspension occurred after the state police could not account for a bag from a person taken into custody. The bag contained over $40,0000 worth of items including diamond stud earrings, a Rolex watch, a designer brand wallet and keychain and Apple AirPods.
The bag had gone missing on a day DiGenova had accessed the room multiple times. A fellow state trooper who was aware of the stolen property reported to his supervisor DiGenova had shown him a Rolex, claiming he purchased it on eBay.
The state police recovered the Rolex, valued at about $14,000, from the home of a relative of DiGenova in Massachusetts. The rest of the property remains missing.
Charges in this case are grand larceny, neglect of duty, false information to police and unprofessional conduct.
May 2022: DiGenova steals several bottles of ADHD medication prescribed to a juvenile
The medication was taken from a juvenile in Bolton at a private residence after DiGenova responded to a call of disturbance involving the juvenile. It is believed by the state police that DiGenova stole several pills.
Charges in this case are petit larceny, fraud or deceit, and neglect of duty.
June 2021: DiGenova takes a bag containing seized cell phones from a secure storage area in the Berlin barracks
DiGenova attempted to sell two of the stolen cell phones at a University Mall automated kiosk in South Burlington. He successfully completed the transaction and falsely marked the cellphones “destroyed” in the state police’s property and evidence inventory tracking system.
Charges in this case are petit larceny, sale of stolen property, and neglect of duty.
After looking into DiGenova’s state email account the state police found he was performing checks of vehicle identification numbers for a household member’s car registration business. DiGenova stated he completed in-person checks required for a VIN verification despite never seeing the vehicles involved.
Charges in this case are two counts each of false swearing, neglect of duty, and applications to be under oath.
Find the full investigation details here.
