EWSD— “Typically no two days are alike,” Essex High School principal Donald Van Nostrand told the Reporter.
Van Nostrand is both a parent and a staff member of the Essex Westford School District, which he joined as EHS principal in the spring of 2020. Both of his children attend Founders Memorial School.
Before the students begin to arrive at around 7:30 a.m., Van Norstrand said he tries to answer as many emails as possible. He then joins other administrators and school counselors at the main door to greet students as they walk into the school.
“Really just to [give] that sense of belonging to all the kids, [to] make them know they’re welcome here,” Van Norstrand said.
Along with welcoming the students, Van Norstrand said he is also checking in to make sure they are okay. If a student seems to be having an off-day, he will work with his team to consider the best resource to possibly divert the student to.
After welcoming the students, Van Norstrand’s day is made up of meetings, more emails and managing day-to-day issues.
Those might look like aiding struggling students who need extra administrative support or checking in on teachers for professional growth work.
EHS divides the school up into zones which administrators are assigned to cover.
“I have certain classrooms and hallways that I’m responsible for maintaining and supporting,” Van Norstrand said. “I’ll pop into classrooms and say hi to people.”
The meetings Van Norstrand attends range from standard faculty meetings to administrative conversations reviewing emergency operations and procedures for events such as a home football game.
Outside of the school day, Van Norstrand tries to attend theater performances, concerts and at least one game of each sport for both the girls and boys teams.
“What is the life of a school principal? It’s trying to plan to help teachers grow and do their best work with the kids, while also supporting their family and the community and their needs,” he said.
