CHAMPLAIN VALLEY FAIR — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated its 100th anniversary over ten days filled with amusement rides, food vendors, games, contests and concerts.
Running Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, highlights of this year’s fair included concerts by Scotty McCreery, Nelly and The Dropkick Murphys, a performance by ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and a monster truck show.
The fair first came to Essex Junction in 1922 when the Champlain Valley Exposition was founded. The year before that, the fair was known as the Essex Fair, when it opened in Essex Center.
The goal of the fair’s committee 100 years ago was to create a true county fair, according to the Champlain Valley Expo’s website. Now, the Champlain Valley Fair is Vermont’s largest community event.
“We’re thrilled to open the 100th Champlain Valley Fair and celebrate our agricultural and community-born roots,” stated Jeff Bartley, marketing director at the Champlain Valley Exposition.
Driving down Pearl Street in Essex Junction, the fair was hard to miss with a ferris wheel peeking out over the Walgreens sign and $5 parking signs lined up by locals across the street.
Night or day, the fair’s festivities put smiles on the attendees' faces.
