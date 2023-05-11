ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee met May 6 at the Branch out Burlington! Nursery to plant nearly 150 trees that will eventually be growing within the City of Essex Junction and Burlington.
This is the fifth year the committee has partnered with Branch Out Burlington!, an organization that works to promote cities full of healthy trees with active citizen involvement.
Working with Branch Out Burlington! Is a cost effective and collaborative way to bring more scenery to the City of Essex Junction. This year the committee transplanted 37 trees from the nursery to Essex Junction.
