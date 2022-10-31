ESSEX JUNCTION — Princesses, skeletons, witches and hundreds of other creative characters marched around the Maple Street Park and Pool on Saturday in search of candy bars to add to their collection.
The Oct. 29 festivity was the third annual Pumpkin Palooza thrown by Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, complete with a towering pumpkin pyramid trick or treaters were able to see while they waited in line.
Spooky tunes played throughout the park and dried leaves crunched underfoot as children shrieked with delight at the candy and games set out by individual tents. The hosts included Essex Players, EHS student government, Essex Junction Fire Department, the Essex Police Department and Essex Rescue.
Children and families waited patiently in a long line that steadily moved forward as EJRP staggered the groups to allow for easy candy gathering. A skeleton on stilts juggled his bones and posed for pictures up and down the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.