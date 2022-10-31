Pumpkin palooza

Children look through candy handed out by various vendors at the 2022 Pumpkin Palooza set up by EJRP at the Maple Street Park and Pool Oct. 29.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX JUNCTION — Princesses, skeletons, witches and hundreds of other creative characters marched around the Maple Street Park and Pool on Saturday in search of candy bars to add to their collection.

The Oct. 29 festivity was the third annual Pumpkin Palooza thrown by Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, complete with a towering pumpkin pyramid trick or treaters were able to see while they waited in line. 

Spooky tunes played throughout the park and dried leaves crunched underfoot as children shrieked with delight at the candy and games set out by individual tents. The hosts included Essex Players, EHS student government, Essex Junction Fire Department, the Essex Police Department and Essex Rescue. 

Children and families waited patiently in a long line that steadily moved forward as EJRP staggered the groups to allow for easy candy gathering. A skeleton on stilts juggled his bones and posed for pictures up and down the line.

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter

