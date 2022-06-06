ESSEX — Signs went up this spring to notify Indian Brook Park-users which areas require dogs to be on a leash. The new signs were installed to ensure the safety of both dogs and park-goers.
The new signage works to notify dog owners of preexisting rules.
“The rule at Indian Brook has always been that dogs are allowed to be off-leash once they’re on the trail,” Essex Parks and Recreation director Ally Vile told the Reporter.
But oftentimes, visitors arrive at the park and open their car door, which their pet will then jump out of because they are very excited to be there, Vile said.
Essex Parks and Recreation is asking dogs to be leashed until they get to the new sign in order to avoid unleashed dogs running around in the parking lot or near the boat launch.
The new sign is around where the dog waste receptacles are, to encourage visitors to pick up after their dogs and dispose of the waste properly.
“It's really just to kind of have a little bit more control until the dogs can be off their leash once they really are within the trail network,” Vile said.
Residents must also pay an additional fee if they plan to bring their dogs to the park.
Residents with a dog who are interested in purchasing a season pass will need to include a $10 “dog endorsement,” that applies to all household passes. Visitors purchasing a daily pass will pay $2 if they have a dog, along with their $5 daily pass.
The fee was added in to compensate for the amount of time staff spend picking up dog waste that has not been properly disposed of by the dog’s guardian. The fee also covers supplies and the additional signage.
Off-leash dog parks are not very common in the area, Vile said. The additional fee is to ensure Parks and Recreation can continue a safe environment for dogs and park-goers.
Parks and Rec has a schedule of communication going out and the department will be reminding visitors about the updates, Vile said. She encourages community members with questions to speak with the staff at Indian Brook Park.
“[Park staff] not just to check people in and charge fees or anything like that, they're there to represent the community and the park and the department,” Vile said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.