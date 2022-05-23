ESSEX — Kate Vanni has joined O’Rourke Media Group as a staff writer for the Essex Reporter.
A recent graduate of the University of Vermont, Vanni worked on the student newspaper, the Vermont Cynic during her four years. She led the paper as editor-in-chief her senior year.
Before becoming editor-in-chief, Vanni worked as a page designer, photographer, illustrator and news writer.
Vanni’s work has been published in VTDigger and VPR and one of her news designs received 3rd place in the 2020 Pinnacle Awards for Best in News Design.
Outside of the news world she loves to make art and learn new languages.
“I’m excited to get to know both the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction through my reporting,” Vanni said. “It’s an exciting time for both areas and I’m very lucky to get to report on it.”
As Vermont works towards a new normal Vanni is excited to continue to meet new people in person away from her screen. She will be the face you see at municipal and school meetings, community events and more.
Reach her at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com.
Vanni’s hiring makes three members of the Reporter newsroom. Bridget Higdon will remain as Managing Editor and Jean MacBride will continue as a staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.