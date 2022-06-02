ESSEX JUNCTION — This afternoon Hiawatha Elementary was bursting with music as the students and teachers performed the dances they’ve been practicing for the past eight days in a concert titled “Hiawatha Hoppin’.”
Students used dance to work through concepts of identity and expression. They were led by teaching artist Karen Amirault, whose residency at the school was supported by two grants from the Vermont Arts Council.
Amirault taught all of the Hiawatha Elementary students, choreographing a unique dance for each grade. The students explored cultural aspects of jazz dance and music through genres such as the Charleston, rock ‘n roll and hip hop.
“The focus was integrating dance with their diversity goals for this year,” Amirault said. “So they studied the…American music and dance form of jazz, which has a geographical base, from Africa and from Latin America.”
Below are a series of photos from the show. Family and friends of the students can see the dances from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday during their second performance.
Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper.
Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.