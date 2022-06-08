ESSEX JUNCTION — Hiawatha Elementary and Summit Street School are the first two schools in Vermont to be named Model Professional Learning Community Schools.

Only 200 schools in the United States and Canada have received this honor presented by Solution Trees, according to a press release from Ben Dickie, EWSD Communications Coordinator.

Solution Tree is a professional development company and publisher of K-12 educational material, according to its website.

“Schools are recognized for using strict criteria including a demonstrated commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and have shown clear evidence of improved student learning over that period,” the press release states.

Model PLC schools must also provide yearly data proving they continue to meet the criteria of the “PLC at Work process,” according to the press release.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Amy Wallace and Madison Dacey presented a certificate from Solution Tree and a model PLC flag for both school principals.

Summit Street Principal Suzanne Gruendling spoke to highlight the work of the teacher leaders from both schools, known as the guiding coalition in the “PLC world,” who worked tirelessly through the pandemic on having hard conversations and learning from each other, as well as seeking professional development.

“The work of our teacher leaders cannot be understated because it is phenomenal and consistent and really gives me so much hope for the future,” Gruendling said.

Hiawatha’s principal Katherine Grykien noted the happy buzz her school had when Solution Trees visited and thanked the board for their contributions towards the honorary recognition.

“I know that giving us the time that the board gave us that first year with the early release days was pivotal in the movement,” Grykien said.

Hiawatha Elementary will be honored at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

“It takes three to five years to shift culture,” EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb said.

“We're on our fifth year, we've shifted culture and we have a pandemic.”