On Monday, the Essex selectboard held officer elections and discussed the water and sewer capital projects plan for fiscal years 2023-2027.
Andy Watts was re-elected as chair, Tracy Delphia was elected vice chair and Ethan Lawrence was elected clerk.
Traditionally, the position of clerk is held by the newest member of the selectboard and in this case is being held by the member with the shortest term. The responsibilities of the clerk include signing the minutes electronically and reading documents out loud during meetings.
‘A laundry list of projects’
The Town of Essex’s public works department and the Essex selectboard will need to work quickly and intentionally if they want to make use of federal infrastructure funds for local water and sewer projects.
“The federal infrastructure funds are coming and beefing up the funds at the state,” public works director Dennis Lutz said at Monday’s meeting. “They are being offered in the form of loans but the loans are being forgiven.”
Lutz gave an example of a million dollar bond project that taxpayers would be asked to fund, but would actually cost taxpayers little to nothing between the loan forgiveness, set aside funds and developer impact fees.
“We would say ‘Please vote for this bond because it's not going to cost anything,” Lutz said.
Public works has decided to separate the water and sewer capital plan from the town capital plan to show how these projects are funded by grants and developer impact fees and not taxes.
“It’s a laundry list of projects, some of which may lead to more projects,” Lutz said.
Some of these projects are investigations of whether a project is needed, which could potentially lead to more work needing to be done, he said.
Some projects that were listed in the packet given to the selectboard include a new town center waterline and a sewage pump cloud-based alarm system.
It was important to get the estimates for these projects down as soon as possible, since the money is only being given out after the pandemic and other towns are booking engineers fast, he said.
“I’ve talked to my private sector colleagues and they are getting busy fast,” assistant director of public works Aaron Martin said.
“I can imagine that every community in Vermont is trying to get these funds and get engineers to do them,” Lutz said. “The question is are we number one on the list or number twenty five?”
The selectboard should work with the department of public works to create a list of projects to work on before the funds run out, Lutz said.
Sense of urgency
Community member Patty Davis asked if the federal funds are only available for this year.
Lutz said the funds would be available for a number of years through the federal government, although the infrastructure program is still being established. He said it was important to start the process soon in order to make sure projects got finished.
Newly-elected selectboard member Kendall Chamberlain offered to make a motion authorizing public works to get started on project proposals.
“Would you like a motion to start today? Because you're hitting the nail on that, and I’d like to see the town get started now,” he said.
It was ultimately decided a motion was not necessary.
Community member Bruce Post wanted to know if the town voted yes on a bond for water and sewer projects, what would happen if its request for federal funds was not approved.
“Are we obligated to build the project?” he asked.
Lutz said the town could either build the project with existing funds or wait longer and build later.
“I don’t believe we need to start selling the bonds and putting us into that position,” he said, noting that he would have to confirm that with lawyers he was working with.
“This world is not easy,” Lutz added.
