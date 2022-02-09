The Village of Essex Junction has announced the hiring of Colleen Dwyer as their new HR Director.
Colleen is currently the HR Director at Citizen Cider, where she has worked since 2013. She is a SHRM-CP, with a background and master’s degree in Social Work.
Prior to getting into HR, she worked at U32, Lund, the Community Health Center of Burlington, and as an independent therapist.
“We are really looking forward to working with Colleen,” said Wendy Hysko, Director at Brownell Library and Interim Co-Manager. “Colleen’s experience at Citizen, growing their HR operation from the ground up will be somewhat similar to our needs in the Village."
"Additionally, her background in social work has given her a unique blend of people management and relationship building skills that we really value in the Village,” she added.
Colleen lives in the Town of Essex with her daughter. She will start in her new role on February 28.
The Village is hiring an HR Director due to the end of consolidated administration with the Town of Essex. Recently a Village finance director was also hired.
The search for a permanent Village/City manager will round out the administrative team and is anticipated to take place this summer, with the intention of having someone in place by the fall.
