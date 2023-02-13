The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee met Tuesday, Feb. 7 to provide feedback on proposed new building developments for Corporate Drive and Chapin Road.
The committee is made up of nine members who are appointed by the Essex Selectboard to give advice on how to best make use of the town’s natural resources.
The group discussed three projects that are seeking planning permission from the town, including two that could have an impact on the natural landscape.
Simpson Cabinetry, for example, is proposing to add two additional buildings and a larger parking lot to its location at 15 Corporate Drive. The committee was concerned the parking lot’s impervious pavement could contribute to stormwater runoff.
Essex Town planner Kent Johnson said Simpson Cabinetry would not be adding more employees. The larger parking lot is required due to the increased square footage of the proposed buildings.
Impervious pavement does not allow water to be absorbed and runs directly into nearby drains. Regulations limit how much impervious pavement can be used, and this expanded lot would hit that limit. Simpson Cabinetry would need to take that into consideration if deciding to build more in the future.
Committee member Erin de Vries made a motion on behalf of the committee to have Johnson recommend pervious pavement to the developers. Pervious pavement allows water to seep into the ground, reducing flooding and erosion.
The committee also passed a motion for Johnson to share the committee's concerns regarding a proposed nine-unit housing development on the corner of Colonel Page Road and Chapin Road.
Vice Chair Mike Spaeder said the proposed location of the development’s septic tanks could mean leakage into the wetlands of Alder Brook.
The proposed development also lies on a scenic protection overlay district, meaning that it must try to maintain views of the mountains and a meadow.
“Because of the wetland constraints to the site, they're very limited on where they can put the homes,” Johnson said. “That forces them to be somewhat grouped and clustered.”
The best solution to the problem of views is to hide the development by planting trees around it, Committee Chair Alan Botula said.
The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Essex Town Offices, 81 Main Street, Essex Junction. The meetings are also available on Zoom and agendas are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.