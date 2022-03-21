MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate and House of Representatives adopted a resolution earlier this month congratulating longtime Essex coach Bill O'Neil on his induction into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Sponsored by the Essex House delegation — Reps. Golrang Garofano, Alyssa Black, Karen Dolan, Lori Houghton and Tanya Vyhovsky — the resolution acknowledges O'Neil's numerous and incomparable achievements as a soccer, softball and ice hockey coach at Essex High School.
A native of Lake Placid, New York, O’Neil originally came to the Green Mountains to play hockey, soccer and baseball at Norwich University. But he left his greatest sports legacy when he returned several years later to become a teacher and coach at Essex.
In his 44 seasons as the school’s boy’s hockey coach, O’Neil’s teams went 636-292-33 with 14 state championships. In girl’s soccer, his teams went 396-176-52 with six titles over 37 seasons. And as the coach of the softball team, O’Neil led the Hornets to a 261-124 record with four state crowns.
O’Neil, who now resides in Georgia, Vt., became only the second Vermonter to join the National Federation High School (NFHS) Hall of Fame in 2018, an honor that followed induction into the Vermont Principals’ Association (2016) and Norwich University (1990) halls of fame. The American Hockey Coaches Association also named O’Neil its John Mariucci award winner in 2016, an award that recognizes the exemplary career of a secondary school coach.
Several of his Essex student-athletes went on to compete in the NCAA Division I level including hockey players Justin Martin, who was a NHL draft choice, and current Hornets boys coach Chris Line (Clarkson). Vermont Sports Hall of Fame inductees Libby Smith played for O’Neil in soccer and Sarah Schreib was a softball standout.
After retiring from teaching and coaching at Essex, O’Neil became a volunteer assistant coach of the boy’s hockey team for former rival BFA-St. Albans.
O'Neil and 2022's seven other inductees will be formally inducted April 30 at the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration Presented by Myers Waste at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington. Honored that night also will be the ten inductees from the Class of 2020-21.
