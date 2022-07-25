JERICHO — Spanning 445 acres of land in Jericho, Vermont, the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site is home to the Army Mountain Warfare School, one of two elite mountain training locations in the United States.
Typically off limits to all non-military personnel, the Vermont National Guard has recently started opening the site’s gates to small tour groups.
“We have a lot of really great people doing a lot of great things, and we want to show that,” said Mikel Arcovitch, Public Affairs Officer for the Vermont National Guard. “Most of these Soldiers have regular civilian jobs, and show up during training periods to train in their army careers.”
The site is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school that operates under the Vermont Army National Guard, which teaches basic, advanced and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members, according to the National Guard.
“We’ve been firing high explosive ammunition into this area for 100 years now,” said Tom Comes, Range Management Authority with prior service in the Vermont Army National Guard.
On Wednesday, July 19, the Reporter attended the third tour organized by the Vermont National Guard and was able to see parts of the vast facility and some moments of training.
Public tours of the site run once a month and have limited sign-up spaces.
At 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, the day was still relatively cool when this reporter showed her photo ID at a checkpoint before being directed up a dirt road to the building where the tour was meeting.
The tour group was made up entirely of Vermont residents, though Arcovitch said they have had out-of-state people on other tours.
Almost all of the 12 other attendees had some connection to the military or lived in the area and wanted to see for themselves what makes the loud noises they can hear from their backyards.
“Can you mimic the sound?” Comes said after a tour attendee spoke up about being able to hear the training from their home. “Does it go ‘da da da’ or ‘brrrrr?’”
“That one,” the tour attendee, said after hearing the second sound effect.
After introductions were shared and Comes provided general knowledge of the range with a topographic map, the tour filed out to white vans for its first stop at the dining facility.
Inside the cafeteria, cardboard boxes containing “Meals Ready to Eat” were stacked near the door, and Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry were busy making 70 sandwiches for lunch later that day.
The next stop was at a firing range where the U.S. Pentathlon team was preparing for a five-event event competition taking place in two weeks in Athens, Greece.
“These are not shooters who are out here trying to make an Olympic team,” their trainer said. “These are soldiers learning how to do real-world combat skills, one of which is marksmanship.”
When there were no more questions for the pentathlon team, the tour continued to a shoot house where soldiers practice clearing buildings, a skill essential for urban combat, Arcovitch said.
Once up the stairs in a loft area, the tour looked down into the shoot house where a group of Soldiers were running through a building clearing drill.
The trainees made gunshot sounds with their mouths as they learned a new simulation. Their feet shuffled quickly along the concrete floors.
The last stop of the tour was at the BP3 firing range where the group watched Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry practice their marksmanship, firing at targets made from self-healing plastic.
Standing in the sun at noon, the temperature had climbed to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Soldiers, dressed with their pants tucked into their boots and long sleeve shirts, showed no signs of overheating.
Soldiers from Charlie Troop, out of Lyndonville, returned from a deployment to the Horn of Africa this winter, and the rest of the Squadron returned in March from a deployment to Kosovo.
Because they had just returned from deployment the training that day was optional and only 70 soldiers chose to participate. Had the full troop attended, there would have been over 300 people.
At the end of the tour, the group returned to their personal cars, driving back through the checkpoint they had been given the rare permission to enter four and a half hours earlier.
