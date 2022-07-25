Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry practice their marksmanship with an M2A1 gun on targets made from self-healing plastic at the Ethan Allen Firing Range July 19.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

JERICHO — Spanning 445 acres of land in Jericho, Vermont, the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site is home to the Army Mountain Warfare School, one of two elite mountain training locations in the United States.

Typically off limits to all non-military personnel, the Vermont National Guard has recently started opening the site’s gates to small tour groups.

“We have a lot of really great people doing a lot of great things, and we want to show that,” said Mikel Arcovitch, Public Affairs Officer for the Vermont National Guard. “Most of these Soldiers have regular civilian jobs, and show up during training periods to train in their army careers.” 

The site is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school that operates under the Vermont Army National Guard, which teaches basic, advanced and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members, according to the National Guard.

“We’ve been firing high explosive ammunition into this area for 100 years now,” said Tom Comes, Range Management Authority with prior service in the Vermont Army National Guard.

On Wednesday, July 19, the Reporter  attended the third tour organized by the Vermont National Guard and was able to see parts of the vast facility and some moments of training. 

Signs are hung on the gate of the Ethan Allen Firing Range alerting civilians unauthorized entry is not allowed and those with permission need government issued identification to enter. 

Public tours of the site run once a month and have limited sign-up spaces.

At 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, the day was still relatively cool when this reporter showed her photo ID at a checkpoint before being directed up a dirt road to the building where the tour was meeting.

The tour group was made up entirely of Vermont residents, though Arcovitch said they have had out-of-state people on other tours. 

Almost all of the 12 other attendees had some connection to the military or lived in the area and wanted to see for themselves what makes the loud noises they can hear from their backyards. 

“Can you mimic the sound?” Comes said after a tour attendee spoke up about being able to hear the training from their home. “Does it go ‘da da da’ or ‘brrrrr?’”

“That one,” the tour attendee, said after hearing the second sound effect.

After introductions were shared and Comes provided general knowledge of the range with a topographic map, the tour filed out to white vans for its first stop at the dining facility.

Ethan Allen Firing Range

Bags of Meals Ready to Eat were in a black storage container next to stacks of cardboard boxes holding more MRES inside the firing range's dining facility.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers make sandwiches for their troop to eat later for lunch that day. 

Inside the cafeteria, cardboard boxes containing “Meals Ready to Eat” were stacked near the door, and Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry were busy making 70 sandwiches for lunch later that day.

The next stop was at a firing range where the U.S. Pentathlon team was preparing for a five-event event competition taking place in two weeks in Athens, Greece. 

“These are not shooters who are out here trying to make an Olympic team,” their trainer said. “These are soldiers learning how to do real-world combat skills, one of which is marksmanship.”

Ethan Allen Firing Range

A member of the U.S. Pentathlon team looks over the target he was shooting at moments before.

When there were no more questions for the pentathlon team, the tour continued to a shoot house where soldiers practice clearing buildings, a skill essential for urban combat, Arcovitch said.

Once up the stairs in a loft area, the tour looked down into the shoot house where a group of Soldiers were running through a building clearing drill.

The trainees made gunshot sounds with their mouths as they learned a new simulation. Their feet shuffled quickly along the concrete floors.

Ethan Allen Firing Range

Walking up the wooden steps, the tour group moved past a portrait of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein speaking at a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 11, 1980, taken by the Associated Press.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The tour group looks over the shoot house where a group of soldiers are running through a building clearing drill July 19.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The soldier training the other soldiers in clearing buildings grips onto his shoulder while they practice a drill that involved pulling him back.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Trainees stand in the shoot house looking into a room at a demonstration.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The soldiers stand on the ground floor and are seen through the floorboards moments before they begin a simulation in the shoot house.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The soldiers run through the simulation as the tour watches from above.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The soldiers take a break from their training while the tour asks some questions about what they're doing.

The last stop of the tour was at the BP3 firing range where the group watched Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry practice their marksmanship, firing at targets made from self-healing plastic.

Standing in the sun at noon, the temperature had climbed to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Soldiers, dressed with their pants tucked into their boots and long sleeve shirts, showed no signs of overheating. 

Soldiers from Charlie Troop, out of Lyndonville, returned from a deployment to the Horn of Africa this winter, and the rest of the Squadron returned in March from a deployment to Kosovo.

Because they had just returned from deployment the training that day was optional and only 70 soldiers chose to participate. Had the full troop attended, there would have been over 300 people. 

Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry practice their marksmanship with an M2A1 gun on targets made from self-healing plastic.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry prepare a M2A1 gun for their practice.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry can be seen through the arms of Tom Comes, Range Management Authority with prior service in the Vermont Army National Guard.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

One of the tour members holds a bullet casing he found on the ground in his hands, he later returned it to Tom Comes, Range Management Authority with prior service in the Vermont Army National Guard.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

The range control tower can be seen between two soldiers.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry sit in the shade of a van taking a break from the sun on a high temperature day.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

A red unit guidon sticks out of the ground at the BP3 firing range. "A guidon is a flag that each unit has that identifies who they are, and is a symbol of pride for the group. Usually, when a unit is training at a particular area or location, they’ll post their guidon so you know who is training at the location," said Mikel Arcovitch, Public Affairs Officer for the Vermont National Guard.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Practice targets, covered in bullet holes, lie in the grass as they are not currently in use. The automatic targets can be controlled from the range control tower 
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Mountain Cavalry eat their lunch.
Ethan Allen firing Range

The only medic on site practices giving a soldier an IV bag.
Ethan Allen Firing Range

Soldiers look out over the BP3 firing range from the range control tower.

At the end of the tour, the group returned to their personal cars, driving back through the checkpoint they had been given the rare permission to enter four and a half hours earlier.

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper. Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.

