ESSEX JUNCTION - Vermont Humanities continues the 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays with The Brownell Library on Wednesday, Nov. 2 with Glynnis Fawkes. Glynnis Fawkes is the author/illustrator of Charlotte Brönte Before Jane Eyre and Persephone’s Garden.
She was the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to Cyprus and has worked as an illustrator on archaeological projects in Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Turkey. Her comics have appeared on The New Yorker.com, The Comics Journal, Popula.com, and MuthaMagazine.com. She teaches at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction.
Glynnis Fawkes will be presenting a talk titled, The Making of Graphic 1177 BC The Year Civilization Collapsed. Author/illustrator Glynnis Fawkes reads from and discusses her latest work-in-progress and describes how the storytelling elements of comics—panel design, pacing, research, and narrative—are employed in creating non-fiction graphic novels. She also reviews the comic she contributed to the Vermont Reads 2022 book, The Most Costly Journey (El Viaje Más Caro).
All events are free and open to the public.
