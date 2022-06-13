Grad caps thrown

Students throw their caps at the end of the EHS graduation ceremony June 11.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — On Saturday, June 11 the seniors of Essex High School were celebrated at the class of 2022 commencement ceremony. 

The graduation was full of laughter, song, cheers and student support for one another as they each walked the stage and received the diploma commemorating their hard work.

“An educational institution is only as strong as its people, which means Essex High School is exceptional,” EHS principal Donald Van Nostrand said.

The students who walked on Saturday were a part of Generation Z, with their parents falling in Generation X and their grandparents, baby boomers, faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky reminded the crowd during his speech.

“Of all the generations I mentioned, yours is probably the worst,” Walogorsky said.

After his speech filled with carefully curated roasts and jokes for his students, and the Mandalorian theme song, the seniors of EHS erupted in applause and delivered a standing ovation for their beloved teacher.

The graduating class of 2022 will now be entering the workforce, furthering their education, entering the military or taking the next step in figuring out what their lives hold.

More graduation coverage will be uploaded tomorrow morning.

EHS Class of 2022

EHS seniors wait for their graduation ceremony to begin June 11.
EWSD school board member Diane Clemens

EWSD school board member Diane Clemens reads the graduation program before the ceremony begins June 11.
Two students

Two EHS seniors sit and wait for commencement to begin June 11.
stage

The commencement stage for the graduating class of 2022.
EHS principal Donald Van Nostrand

Essex High School principal Donald Van Nostrand speaks to the class of 2022 June 11.
EWSD superintendent Beth Cobb

Essex Westford School District superintendent Beth Cobb speaks to the class of 2022 June 11. 
Senior Amelia Frisbie

Senior Amelia Frisbie welcomes the class of 2022 on June 11.
Senior Riyam Al Janabi

Senior Riyam Al Janabi presents the first student speech June 11.
Senior Lily Schekter

Senior Lily Schekter delivers the second student speech June 11.
Crowd shot

Families, friends and community members watch the class of 2022 graduation ceremony from the bleachers June 11.
Chamber choir singer and senior Bryan House

Chamber choir singer and senior Bryan House sings a solo part for their performance of "From Now On," June 11.
Chamber choir singer Marcino Ambris

Chamber choir singer Marcino Ambris sings a solo in "From Now On," June 11.
Chamber choir singer and senior Abby Kolar

Chamber choir singer and senior Abby Kolar sings a solo in "From Now On," June 11.
EHS class of 2022

EHS seniors listen to their class speakers June 11.
EHS Class of 2022

EHS seniors listen to their class speaker June 22.
Faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky

Faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky delivers his speech to the class of 2022.
Laughing students

EHS seniors laugh as faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky delivers his speech June 11.
Standing ovation

EHS seniors give faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky a standing ovation after he concludes his speech June 11.
Student taking selfie

An EHS senior takes a selfie on stage right before he is given his diploma June 11.
Student waving

An EHS senior waves to his classmates as he walks on the stage to receive his diploma June 11. 
Students standing

EHS seniors stand and cheer for their classmates receiving their diplomas as they wait for their row to be completed before they sit back down June 11.
Student looking up

A senior looks up at the graduation caps being thrown in the air June 11.
Solo cap

A graduation cap is thrown into the air June 11.

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper. Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.

