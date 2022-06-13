ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — On Saturday, June 11 the seniors of Essex High School were celebrated at the class of 2022 commencement ceremony.
The graduation was full of laughter, song, cheers and student support for one another as they each walked the stage and received the diploma commemorating their hard work.
“An educational institution is only as strong as its people, which means Essex High School is exceptional,” EHS principal Donald Van Nostrand said.
The students who walked on Saturday were a part of Generation Z, with their parents falling in Generation X and their grandparents, baby boomers, faculty speaker Michael Walogorsky reminded the crowd during his speech.
“Of all the generations I mentioned, yours is probably the worst,” Walogorsky said.
After his speech filled with carefully curated roasts and jokes for his students, and the Mandalorian theme song, the seniors of EHS erupted in applause and delivered a standing ovation for their beloved teacher.
The graduating class of 2022 will now be entering the workforce, furthering their education, entering the military or taking the next step in figuring out what their lives hold.
