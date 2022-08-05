TOWN OF ESSEX — Cars slowly poured into the parking lot of the Essex Town Home Plate Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 as the 8-10 Essex Town All-Star baseball team gathered before making the journey to Rhode Island for their regional tournament.
“It's a great group, a lot of energy, they worked really hard,” Zach Smith, one of the team’s coaches, said.
The team will be making the long journey to the regional tournament, for the first time since 2011 after they won the Vermont State Championship in late July.
“We're pretty fortunate,” Tyler Weeks, one of the team’s coaches, said.
The entire team is traveling to the tournament and is raising money to cover their travel expenses with a gofundme created by Kate Salvatori.
“This experience will be something they will remember for the rest of their lives,” the gofundme states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.