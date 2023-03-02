Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, the northern Champlain Valley, and the St. Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially Friday night into early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&