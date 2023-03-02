EWSD — Each year, Founders Memorial School rents 20 violins for students to use in school to learn the basic techniques used to play a string instrument. Violins are rented from Vermont Violins in South Burlington. The violin project ends with an in-school concert for families to attend.
Founders Memorial School 3rd graders learned to play the violin in music class
