ESSEX — Throughout the month of July you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of someone wearing a red and white striped shirt and a pair of black-rimmed glasses. Waldo is coming to Essex and Essex Junction, can you find him?
Phoenix Books is holding a month-long scavenger hunt for the Essex communities in partnership with around 26 local businesses from July 8-31. Players can join the hunt by picking up a stamp card from Phoenix Books in Essex that lists all of the businesses participating.
Phoenix Books is an independently-owned Vermont bookstore that has been in Vermont since 2007 with locations in Essex, Burlington and Rutland.
The scavenger hunt is part of “Find Waldo Local,” an annual campaign hosted by over 250 independent bookstores across the United States for the past ten years. Bookstores join in because they wish to promote a community growth message by engaging their downtown areas.
The nationwide effort to promote a “shop local” mentality is co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association.
Bookstores must be a part of the American Booksellers Association to register for Find Waldo Local and the registration capacity is 300 bookstores.
There is no age restriction for who can participate in this free event. Everyone is invited, from kids to adults.
After picking up a stamp card, participants can collect a store stamp or signature for each Waldo they locate in all of the participating businesses.
Waldo is coming to promote the “shop local” message unique to small Vermont communities. Players can win prizes throughout the month of July and Phoenix Books will celebrate Waldo Weekend on July 30 and 31.
