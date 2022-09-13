ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — The EWSD school board changed its public comment policy following a recent discussion about whether its meeting procedure supports the public.
Chair Erin Kennedy Knox announced Sept. 6 that the new public comment policy allows the Essex-Westford community to speak on matters not included on the meeting agenda.
The decision was made two weeks after the board had a lengthy discussion about its policy governance model, attempting to answer the question: Should we get rid of Zoom?
The school board ultimately decided to keep using Zoom the way it has until December, when it will reevaluate.
The virtual meeting platform was first put into use in 2020 when COVID-19 forced meetings to be held remotely. Two years later, the board is back in the Essex High School library and unsure if they want to continue using a program the public doesn’t appear to utilize often.
Without Zoom, the board can still livestream its meetings on Facebook courtesy of the Media Factory, but its comment section is not monitored by the school board.
How Zoom is used
During a typical school board meeting, members gather in-person to conduct business. Zoom, which a staff member is paid overtime to set up, is open for one-minute at the beginning of the meeting so community members can type-in a comment or raise their hand to speak.
During the past five school board meetings, held in September, August, July and May, there have been seven members of the public who joined the meeting on Zoom and one who spoke during the public comment period.
After the public comment period ends, Zoom is closed and the rest of the meeting is streamed live on Facebook by the Media Factory and later uploaded to its website.
“Is paying somebody overtime to set [Zoom] up for us necessary?” Wade Winter, a student board member, asked. “I feel like Zoom really isn’t that difficult.”
Superintendent Beth Cobb said the main reason the board employs a staff member is so they can set up the extra microphones needed for Zoom.
“We kept getting comments, ‘We can’t hear you,’ even from board members, the sound wasn’t good, the quality of the picture wasn’t good, so we stopped [using video] and we just do the comment now,” Cobb said.
But Winter wasn’t convinced.
“Most of us have laptops with us, could we join a Zoom call and then turn on our microphones when we’re talking to somebody and answering questions,” Winter said.
His question went unanswered.
“We … Have to keep this manageable, not have a ton of technology that we have to deal with,” Knox said, seated among board members, who each had a laptop open in front of them.
The three municipalities that make up the school district offer remote participation options for their committee meetings. For example, the Town of Essex Selectboard and Essex Junction City Council utilize Zoom so the public can comment and be heard easily.
The school board is almost double the size of the other governing bodies and requires three separate microphones to handle the audio necessary for the meeting.
One microphone is used for the Media Factory’s broadcast, one for projecting audio into the room and one for Zoom,” Ken French, the Factory’s municipal services manager said to the Reporter.
“We did actually try over the summer to integrate our microphones to the extent that we would use the same microphones for our recording and for the live sounding room,” French said, but the attempt failed because there was too much interference and crosstalk between the two systems.
“I would say that the responsibility is really on the school district to, number one, invest in a piece of technology like a conference video cam that’s optimized for Zoom, and number two, manage public behavior so they don’t just blurt out from their seats in the back row,” he said.
The selectboard and city council both set up a microphone at an empty table so in-person public comments can be heard virtually. Mics set up in front of individual board and council members transmit to the Zoom call.
“Attending via Zoom is terrible,” board member Jemima Talbot said as Knox and Cobb nodded along. “It’s just very awkward and unpleasant.”
“However, it makes our meetings more accessible to people who wouldn’t be able to be here otherwise,” she added, as community members applauded her point.
Before Talbot, a single parent, joined the board, her child didn’t want her to leave so she couldn’t join the meetings in person. The virtual option allowed her to attend.
“Taking [Zoom] away, is taking away the voice of the community. It’s not just COVID anymore, it’s life,” board member Marlon Verasamy said.
The school board’s discussion then led to a bigger question: Should we open public comment up after an agenda topic that is up for a vote is discussed?
Should the board allow public comment before it votes?
Board member Andre Roy said yes.
“I’m all for Zoom throughout the meeting, especially when we have action items, and then before we take the vote that’s the opportunity for the public to also comment,” Roy said, describing what the selectboard and city council do.
The three community members who attended the Aug. 23 meeting in-person nodded along enthusiastically as Roy made his point.
Roy was a member of the board when he said it previously allowed for public comment after individual agenda items were discussed, before a vote was held.
Sitting among two other community members and an otherwise empty section of chairs, Katie Ballard, chair of the Essex Housing Commission and chair of the State Advisory Panel, raised her hand.
After almost ten minutes, the board made an exception and allowed her to comment. Ballard spoke to notify the board of open meeting laws.
“This is not the board’s meeting, it is the school district's school board meeting which we as parents and community members do have a right to have a voice on items on the agenda outside that public comment,” Ballard said.
As a chair of multiple panels and commissions, Ballard has gone through open meeting law training, she told the board.
“You have talked at length over years about how you want public engagement, you want to hear from people in the community, but then when people in the community come to a meeting they’re not even allowed to speak or engage because you can’t get your business done,” Ballard said.
Knox thanked Ballard for her comment and asked her to send the information to her.
“It is stated, by the Vermont School Boards Association, that it’s a meeting of the board, not a meeting of the public,” Cobb said. “It is [the board’s] responsibility to get in community engagement, but that’s not a priority in an agenda.”
This message is stated in the call to order section of every school board agenda. “Board meetings are public meetings, but they are not a meeting of the public.”
At the end of the Aug. 23 meeting Knox moved to carry the conversation over to the next meeting. Fourteen days later, the board picked up where they left off. During the time between the two meetings, Knox met with the executive director of the VSBA to make sure EWSD wasn’t violating any rules.
“The public comment section is not an exchange time, regardless of its talking on an agenda item or not, we are not in a position to be exchanging,” Knox said.
This is true for selectboard meetings and city council meetings. While the public can voice opinions before a vote is made, comments do not lead to a conversation between citizens and governing members.
Here is a link to the Aug. 23 meeting and agenda.
