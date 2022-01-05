ESSEX — The Essex Westford School Board approved an increased maximum tuition rate for sending districts for the 2022-23 school year.
The tuition rate approved by the board on Tuesday night is a maximum or “do not exceed” amount. Because the Vermont Agency of Education’s FY23 Equalized Pupil count and EWSD’s budget have yet to be finalized, the final tuition could be, and has historically been, less.
The cost for Kindergarten and grades 1-6 increased from $15,500 to $18,000. The cost for grades 6-12 increased from $16,500 to $18,000. The Center for Technology, Essex’s tuition increased from $17,500 to $18,000.
Tuition rates are charged to schools, such as Burlington High School, that send students to EWSD to reimburse the cost of their attendance.
According to the AOE, some districts do not operate schools for some or all of the grades K through 12 or belong to union school districts, and are therefore required to pay tuition to other public or approved independent schools for students.
School board member Jack Behlendorf asked Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue how the actual spent amount of tuition for school choice could be less than the announced tuition rate.
“The announced tuition will generally be paid half in the fall and then the allowable amount for the spring will be assessed from there,” Donahue said.
He said this is how the COVID-19 pandemic’s rise in spring 2020 resulted in tuition having to be refunded to multiple schools as students shifted to remote learning.
Chair Erin Knox asked if there would be a negative effect on enrollment if the tuition at CTE was raised above $18,000.
Donahue said that it could have a negative impact on school districts' ability to send students seeking technical education programs.
“I think any type of challenge to accessing the technical center becomes a big hurdle for sending districts,” he said. “If there is a reason, it will be used.”
He also said the amount of students seeking technical education had increased with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that more students are staying enrolled in the technical programs available.
The increased tuition for 2023 was unanimously approved for all grade levels and the technical center.
