EWSD — In an effort to ensure children have access to health meals during the summer months the Essex Westford School district announced it will be serving kids and teens summer meals at two locations:
● Maple Street Park and Pool Concessions
○ Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. (Monday-Friday)
○ Lunch from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
○ Lunch only from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Weekends)
● Little One's University, 104 Old Colchester Rd
○ Breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. (Monday-Friday)
○ Lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
These meals are funded by the USDA and free for kids 18 and under.
The district’s summer operations have been impacted by waivers no longer provided by the USDA followed COVID-19 exemptions. Meals must now be consumed on site, with the grab and go option no longer available.
The district will also have fewer sites available than they have in the past.
“Despite this, we have worked very hard to get as much approved as possible,” Scott Fay, EWSD director of child nutrition stated in a June 22 press release.
The summer meals program is run by school districts and local organizations. Families can visit USDA’s meal finder website , or call 211 to find nearby summer meal sites, along with their operating days and times.
“We are always happy to see you, but there may be more convenient locations closer to where you live,” Fay stated.
Any questions can be directed to the EWSD Child Nutrition office at 802-857-7333 or Scott Fay at sfay@ewsd.org.
The EWSD child nutrition department is currently hiring with multiple school year positions open for both part-time and full-time. Interested parties should contact Andrew Peet at apeet@ewsd.org or (802)-857-7648.
