ESSEX TOWN — E.coli levels from Indian Brook water tested on Monday were found to be higher than usual. The Town advises people to stay out of the water until further testing has been done.
The Indian Brook is monitored for E.coli, bacteria found in contaminated water or food, on a regular basis. Results from Monday's testing were not available until today, July 12.
“We are acting as quickly as possible,” Adriane Martin, assistant director of Essex Parks and Recreation stated in a July 12 press release.
The department says increased E.coli levels can likely be attributed to the recent rainfall and excessive runoff, as E.coli levels at the Indian Brook have been consistently low over the past few years.
