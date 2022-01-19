Troy Austin, a lifelong Essex resident who runs the annual “Troy’s Toys” drive, stepped out onto the ice at the University of Vermont’s hockey game against Northeastern Jan. 18 at Gutterson Fieldhouse as the game’s “Hero of the Gut.”
The toy drive during the 2021 holiday season marked Austin’s seventh time holding the event, which has grown exponentially since its first year in 2015.
All toys are donated to serve as presents for underprivileged children, according to the Troy’s Toys website.
The drive this year was an incredible turnout, collecting around 1,600 toys from around 1,000 different donors, filling a 16-foot truck to the brim.
When asked why he has sustained holding the event all these years, Austin said it’s all about community.
“I like to give back to the community and it’s great to see everyone come out and give back to the community,” he said.
As Austin waited for a timeout in the game’s second period for the announcement, passing UVM staff members patted him on the back in congratulations. Some thanked him for all he does.
Austin stepped out to a roaring applause, one even greater than when the home team hockey players strode out to the center of the ice.
