ESSEX JUNCTION — Inside a dark green house on Pleasant Street, otherwise known as Pleasant Street Mapleworks, amber jars of maple syrup were poured into sterling silver pots for hobbyist Andy Lawrence’s first batch of the year Feb. 27.
Before becoming a hobbyist sugarmaker, Lawrence did a stint in the professional industry at seven years old for the farm next door. Back then, he was paid $2 an hour to help gather sap from the 1,800 buckets they were using.
Working on a maple syrup farm was just a childhood endeavor for Lawrence until 2021, when his neighbor complimented him on the sugar maple tree in his yard. When Lawrence realized the tree was indeed a sugar maple, he knew he had to tap it.
Lawrence was excited by the prospect of making maple syrup and wanted to make more. With only one tree in his yard, he decided to turn to his neighbors, who welcomed the idea.
This year, Pleasant Street Mapleworks plans to have 30 taps in roughly 20 trees around the neighborhood. In exchange for sharing their trees, each neighbor will receive four ounces of syrup per tap.
2023 marks Lawrence’s third year collecting. The process has many different steps which his wife BethAnne Lawrence and three children Emma, Jesse, and Isaac help him through.
Pleasant Street Mapleworks is fully staffed with the following roles:
-Andy, CEO and Director of Engineering, Pleasant Street Sugarworks
-BethAnn, Director of the Department of Kitchen Cleanliness Corrections and Alliteration Analyst. Also under consideration for branding director
-Emma, Director of Sales and Marketing
-Jesse, Engineering Assistant
-Isaac, Director of Inspiration
Over this past summer and fall, Lawrence and his family walked around Pleasant Street and Memorial Street to scout out the maple trees and found enough 12 inch trees for up to 85 taps.
Contrary to popular belief, sugar maples are not the only maple trees that can make maple syrup, other trees in the maple family can, as well as the Norway maple, which is an invasive species in Vermont. Non-maples can also be tapped for syrup, but if a birch tree is tapped, it will produce birch syrup, not maple.
Lawrence tapped the first trees Feb. 13 due to the warm weather Vermont was seeing. Since then, he has decided to wait for the current cold spell to pass because the syrup will not come out if it is below freezing.
“Our biggest and best sugar maples that we’re going to tap are still not yet tapped,” Lawrence said.
When the sap is initially collected, it comes out of the tree at roughly 2% sugar and tastes like sweet water according to Lawrence and Julia Child, the famous chef, who visited the maple farm Lawrence worked at.
Maple syrup must be at 67% sugar in order to be considered a syrup. This transition happens through a series of boiling processes, first outside in large trays and then inside on the stove.
As Lawrence prepared their first batch of maple syrup on Monday, his children would sneak spoonfuls of the bubbling sugar, remembering to get a clean spoon each time they went back for more.
Once the syrup is at its correct consistency and sugar percentage, it’s sifted through two filters. The final product is sealed in jars donated by neighbors, purchased online or in jars BethAnn uses for her vegetable canning.
“Andy married into a bunch of jars because I did some canning when I was single,” BethAnn joked.
BethAnn still does canning, and this past year was a big year for green tomatoes, along with pickles and chutney. BethAnn hopes to be able to sell her canned goods along with the maple syrup.
With many taps left to be placed, there is still much to do for Pleasant Street Mapleworks and more maple syrup to be shared.
Those interested in becoming hobbyists can refer to Tapmytrees.com for starter information or the North American Maple Syrup Producers Manual for a deeper understanding.
