ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council candidates Marcus Certa and Elaine Haney have won the two available seats over candidate Jason Struthers in the 2023 City Council Election. Haney received the most votes of the three candidates at 1,342 according to the preliminary results.
The two-sided ballot held 10 other articles including the controversial general fund budget which poses a .4% tax increase to Essex Junction residents. The budget was approved by over 70% of the voters.
Find the rest of the results from the city’s first-ever annual meeting below. School district results will not be processed until Wednesday.
