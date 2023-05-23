EWSD — Essex High School students held a press conference today, May 23, asking Gov. Phil Scott to sign H.165, a law that would make universal school meals permanent in Vermont.
EHS sophomore Emma Renaud has been advocating for H.165 since the beginning of her freshman year. The bill was passed by the Vermont Senate May 5 after receiving House approval in March.
If Gov. Scott signs the bill, all Vermont public schools will be required to have breakfast and lunch available to all students free of charge. The bill also allows approved independent schools to participate in federal food programs.
Costs incurred from the school meals that are not reimbursed through State funds or other sources would be paid for with money designated by the Vermont Agency of Education from the Education Fund.
This press conference came nearly a year after Gov. Scott signed Act 151 into law, which created a one-year universal school meals program for public school students to receive free breakfast and lunch.
“Now we gather here to urge Governor Scott to enact H. 165, the permanent universal school meals bill and officially pass the legislation,” EHS sophomore Haily Messier said at the press conference.
She also spoke about her family’s experiences with the aid universal meals provided.
“If this bill is not enacted, Vermont parents will once again have to bear that unnecessary burden of paying for their children's meals in addition to juggling numerous other expenses,” Messier said.
Since the passing of Act 151, Scott Fay, director of Child Nutrition for EWSD, said it’s very rare that a student brings lunch from home, which is what the students are seeing as well.
“Every single student that I've ever eaten lunch with since the universal school meals program was put into effect gets their lunch at school every day,” EHS sophomore Samantha Donahey said.
Of the 80,000 public school students in Vermont, more than 50,000 students are eating school lunch during this school year and over 32,000 are eating school breakfast, which is the highest participation in the school meal program Vermont has seen, according to reporting by the Brattleboro Reformer.
“If you look at the data that’s been collected and the experiences shared by students like me, Haily, Emma and Grace, you'll see that enacting this legislation will undoubtedly benefit thousands of students for decades to come,” Donahey said.
A 2020 study on the benefits of free universal school meals in Vermont, which surveyed 90 school administrators, nurses, food service workers, business managers and para educators produced the following data:
