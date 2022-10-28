The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains and senior leaders of Essex High School, starting with the fall sports teams.
EWSD — Adowyn Byrne, Ava Spooner and Gigi Bruyns are the three captains of Essex High School’s varsity field hockey team. The team is facing off against Rice Memorial Friday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. on their home field for their quarterfinal game.
Adowyn Byrne
Byrne is planning to continue playing field hockey in college while she pursues a major in biomedical engineering or a similar field where she can learn to design medical technology. This year her favorite class is computer science.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing in sixth grade, and I fell in love with being a goalie. I like that the position requires me to always be improving at the physical and mental side of the game. I also just love the community.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“How quickly our team gelled together. Team chemistry isn't something that you can force, and this year it came together really quickly.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“To not have any regrets. I didn't want to get to November and wish I had done more conditioning, more drills, or played a little less scared. I'm just trying to leave the field knowing I've given everything that I can.”
Ava Spooner
Spooner’s favorite class is advanced biology because she loves hands-on learning and the labs the class does. Next year, she plans to major in elementary education so she can pursue a career as a second grade teacher.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing [in] sixth grade. I continued to keep playing because I fell in love with the game, the competition, the hard work, the friends that the sport gives me. I love it all.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“How close our team got, how much hard work we have put in and how much you are able to see our team chemistry out on the field. I have never been on a team that has this much chemistry.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“Give it everything I got, and leave everything on the field. Now that playoffs season has started it’s hard thinking ‘wow this could be my last time on this field.’”
Gigi Bruyns
After graduation, Bruyns will be attending the University of Vermont to play field hockey and study exercise science with hopes of attending PT school after undergrad.
When did you start playing field hockey and why have you continued playing it?
“I started playing field hockey in sixth grade and loved how similar it was to ice hockey which I've played since I was three. The skills I acquired from ice hockey allowed me to rise in the ranks in the sport of field hockey.”
Did anything about this season surprise you? If so, what?
“How dedicated and committed this team is to working hard every day and leaving it all on the field. I've never met such a hardworking group of girls. We are all so close which definitely affects a team's unity.”
What were your goals for the season as a senior?
“To take on more of a leadership role in an attempt to share my knowledge of the game with everyone on the team. Becoming captain has been such a positive experience for me and I have grown so much as a player. Having the ability to help my teammates and contribute to the unity of this team has made the experience even more rewarding.”
