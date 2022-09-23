ESSEX JUNCTION — In support of reproductive rights, Essex and Westford House Democratic candidates are hosting a “Miles for Reproductive Rights” walk on the national day of movement, Sept. 25.
The event, starting at 9:30 a.m., is hosted by Reps. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction), Alyssa Black (D-Essex), and Rey Garofano (D-Essex), and House Democratic candidates Leonora Dodge (Chittenden-23) and Julia Andrews (Chittenden-25).
All four candidates encourage community members to join them at the Westford Trails for the three-mile walk or distance that best suits the individual.
“You will support an important cause, get some exercises and have time to ask your candidates questions on issues important to you,” the Facebook event states.
Walkers are encouraged to wear their favorite green shirt, hat or bandana and to donate the amount that works best for them.
All proceeds collected at will be given to the National Network of Abortion Funds, a 501(c)(3) that supports over 90 local abortion funds, providing financial assistance, travel, lodging and other support for those in need.
Those who can’t attend Miles for Reproductive Rights are encouraged to support Miles Together with donations. Miles Together is a nonprofit organization founded by Sarah Holmes, an 18-year-old from Middlebury, Vermont, after she watched the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
The organization is dedicated to creating collective movement around civil rights, equity and social justice through virtual athletic events that mobilize people to fundraise for important causes.
“Exercise is empowering. Together we can inspire change one step at a time,” the website states.
Miles Together’s current goal is to collect $10,000, and as of now they have raised $9,165 through 153 donors and 904.8 miles walked.
“Although $15 is the suggested minimum registration fee, those who have capacity to raise more can amplify their impact,” the website states.
Miles for Reproductive Rights will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Those interested in walking should meet at the Westford School at 146 Brookside Road to walk the trails.
This story was updated Sept. 23 at 6:45 p.m. to include Reps. Karen Dolan and Alyssa Black.
