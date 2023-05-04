EWSD — Essex High School senior Benjamin Sibold was recently selected to receive the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship to Yale University.
The funds total $200,000, covering his tuition, fees, textbooks and stipends.
Navy ROTC is a multi-year program that participating students work through along with their normal college schedule as they pursue their education.
In addition to Sibold’s typical academic workload, he will attend classes in Naval science, participate in the Navy ROTC unit for drill, physical training, and other activities, and will be taught the leadership principles and ideals of a military officer.
During summer breaks, Navy ROTC students participate in training activities.
“These sessions help students understand multiple career options and familiarize them with military life,” EWSD communications department states.
