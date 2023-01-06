EWSD — EHS Senior Maddie Ahmadi was recently announced as one of Vermont’s delegates for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).
Each year two delegates from every U.S state are selected to receive a $10,000 and an all expense week long trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, delegates will meet members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Presidential Administration and learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
“I am so honored to be a USSYP delegate for Vermont,” Ahmadi said. “I am extremely grateful for my family, wonderful teachers and community. I owe my success to them, and I wouldn’t be here without their help.”
Some of Ahmadi’s experiences that led to her nomination include founding the first Vermont chapter of Students Demand Action during her freshman year. The group works to end gun violence on the local, state and national level through common legislation, Ahmadi stated in an email to the Reporter.
After founding the first Vermont chapter Ahmadi joined the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board, serving from 2020-2022.
Ahmadi also serves as a student representative for the EWSD school board and during her junior year she founded EHS’s official school news site, The Hive, which she now serves as Editor-in-Chief.
On the trip, Ahmadi is most looking forward to meeting Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders.
“I am so inspired by their work as leaders. In addition, I look forward to meeting all the other delegates from across the country. I truly can’t wait,” Ahmadi stated.
After graduation Ahmadi plans to attend college and work toward a double major in broadcast journalism and public policy.
“I am fascinated by the nexus of media and politics, and I hope to make an impact through reporting,” she stated.
