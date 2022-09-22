ESSEX JUNCTION — Replacing the current text-heavy and at times difficult to navigate Essex Junction website is a cleaner, more modern design by Ecopixel, a website developer in Vermont.
The mockups of the re-design’s homepage, featuring bright colors, distinctive iconography and clear textual hierarchy, were presented to the city council Sept. 14 for feedback before the designer began creating the rest of the site.
The web design is done by Paul Hansen, Ecopixel’s founder and web developer. Hansen has handled every component of website development in his time as a developer and his design philosophy focuses on usability and appropriate application of internet technologies, according to his website.
The main goals Hansen had in mind when creating the design was to easily guide people to the major content areas of the website, provide a unified portal to external pages such as the Brownell Library and ensure people are aware of what’s going on in the community.
Specific sections and features that have changed in the redesign are the events calendar, an all contacts section and a quick answers pop-up window.
“This will be a really quick way to answer the most current and common questions,” Hansen said. “Currently a really hot topic is ‘Do I live in the city or not?’”
The quick answers list, similar to a frequently asked questions list, is editable and can change to fit the types of questions the city is seeing an uptick of, such as ‘Why isn’t my street plowed yet?’ in the winter months.
Two concerns the city council raised after the presentation were how user-friendly the back-end of the website is and searchability of the materials on the front-end of the site.
“It’s one thing to find minutes and agendas from past meetings, but if you have no idea where the topic was discussed in the past 18 months, [you would need to] click through 26-30 agendas,” Council Vice President Raj Chawla said.
The back end of the website is designed to be user-friendly so city staff can easily update it as needed, Hansen said. As of now, the search algorithm is set up so a user can look up a topic and hone in on a specific area.
City staff encourage community feedback on the web design and ask people to participate in a survey by Oct. 1. The current timeline estimates the live website to be completed by some time in November, though no hard release date has been set.
Watch the full city council meeting here to see a full tour of the website homepage.
Find the agenda here.
