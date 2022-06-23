ESSEX JUNCTION — After months of hard work to become Vermont’s 10th city, the Village of Essex Junction – soon to be City – will hold a celebration of its historic achievement in eight days.
The city charter, approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott, officially recognizes the village as a city on July 1, when FY23 begins.
The City of Essex Junction celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 1 at 1 Main Street in front of Firebird Cafe, rain or shine. Attendees are asked to walk or bike to the event.
Music from The Rough Suspects will kick off the event and an inflatable bounce house will be set up.
The Rough Suspects are a Vermont “Rock, Blues & Drunken Country...Just like mama used to make,” band, according to their Facebook page.
A host of local food options will be offered including hot dogs from Skreet Dogs, a small ice from East Coast Ice, and cinnamon and sugar mini donuts from Dizzy Dozen.
Beverages will also be available for purchase from Firebird Cafe.
Free food and commemorative swag is only available for city residents and employees. Proof of residency and employment will be required.
At 5:30 p.m. the formal recognition ceremony will begin with a welcome and introduction of VIPs by Steve Eustis, a member of the Tree Farm board.
Then, remarks will be shared by Brad Luck, interim city manager; Andrew Brown, board of trustees president; Rep. Sarah Capeland Hanzas (D-Bradford) and Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction). Elaine Haney will recognize volunteers.
All city residents present at the celebration will be gathered for a group photograph at 6 p.m.
