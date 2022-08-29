ESSEX JUNCTION — In an effort to combat the “severe” housing shortage, the Essex Junction Planning Commission has made several amendments to the city’s Land Development Code.
The amendments, which will be discussed at the Aug. 31 city council meeting, are meant to address not just the immediate lack of housing options, but the elevated construction costs for new housing.
In addition to the changes that will affect housing, there are amendments related to stormwater, sewage, cannabis and general changes to address the municipality’s new name.
The Land Development Code is a set of rules and technical specifications formulated by the city’s planning commission that builders and developers must follow for their projects to be approved, according to the planning commission webpage.
After a presentation on the updated code by new City Manager Regina Mahony at the Aug. 10 city council meeting, President Andrew Brown drew attention to an aspect he felt city residents will care about:
“Added duplexes and triplexes as permitted uses in the R-1 & R-2 residential zoning districts to allow flexibility and infill development to address the severe housing shortage.”
“Basically every single place within Essex Junction, with the exception of the Hayden Wilkinson and Cushing area, would then potentially have duplexes and triplexes,” Brown said.
A duplex is defined as a building or structure designed to contain no more than two dwelling units, and a triplex as no more than three dwelling units, according to the Land Development Code.
Brown indicated he was slightly hesitant about how the amendment would affect the city with triplexes on the countryside.
“The world changes you know,” city councilor George Tyler said to Brown.
“It does, it absolutely does and I totally understand … Thinking about what that looks like for our community and how our community members feel about it,” Brown said.
There are restrictions on the styles of the duplexes and triplexes and on the amount of parking the buildings can have.
“Conversion to duplexes or triplexes shall be done within a traditional detached frontage style home. Parking shall not take up more than 30% or 20 feet of the linear frontage of the lot, whichever is less,” the amendments state.
Along with increasing housing density in some districts, other amendments include methods to streamline the review process for accessory dwelling units, allowing various housing solutions to be built quicker.
The amendments also reduce the required number of parking spots for all types of housing.
Currently, a minimum of two spaces are required per dwelling. The amendment brings the minimum down to one space, though developers can build more parking if they would like to.
“Building parking for housing is costly and takes up valuable space for parking rather than residential units,” the Land Development Code states.
The housing crisis the Planning Commission is working to address is not unique to the city; it spans across the state. On June 7 Gov. Phil Scott signed two bills that dedicate over $45 million to address Vermont's housing shortage.
“People often ask how we will solve the housing crisis in Vermont and there is no simple answer to that question,” Josh Hanford, commissioner of Housing and Community Development stated in the announcement. “The recipe requires a comprehensive, coordinated and strategic approach addressing the problem from multiple angles.”
