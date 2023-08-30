ESSEX JUNCTION — The City Council had a long-awaited conversation about code enforcement at its Aug. 23 meeting. The big question: Why are some code violations okay while others aren’t?
Code violations are when rules set by the Land Development Code, municipal ordinances and state rules delegated to municipalities are not followed.
The community development department is the sole overseer of the LDC. Municipal ordinances are overseen by the community development department, the police department and the fire department. State rules are regulated through positions such as the health officer, animal control and the police/fire departments.
Zoning enforcement is typically dealt with at the time of new development and change of use, otherwise complaints are the main way code enforcement issues are brought to the City’s attention.
When a complaint is received, the City will do a site visit and if there is a code violation, they will give an informal warning. If nothing is done, the City will issue a written warning and if necessary, the City attorney will become involved.
“For the most part the warning has worked,” community development director Chris Yuen said at the meeting.
The City also has the ability to issue tickets, but that is not something it has done in the past, nor the Town.
But because it’s a complaint-driven process, not all violations are caught.
“We have so many specific rules throughout the LDC and ordinances that if we go and nitpick on everything, many people would fail,” Yuen said.
The distinguishing factor between the large number of rules is if they protect public safety, neighborly relations, or general aesthetic of the City.
At the meeting, City Council was delivered a list of the recently reported code violations, from overgrown bushes to firepits to sandwich board signs. It was clear that if the City committed to addressing everything, it would take many full-time hires.
City Council President Raj Chawla does not agree with the practice of only addressing some code violations while leaving others alone.
“If we’re going to someone and say ‘you have to cut your tree back, at the corner of West and South, your beautiful bush that protects your porch from all the traffic,’ how are we then saying the six sandwich boards are okay at Post Office Plaza?”
Chawla suggested the council hold a conversation at another time on priorities with the code enforcement process.
