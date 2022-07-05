ESSEX JUNCTION — Bursts of red, white, blue, green and gold showered down as fireworks thundered across the sky during Essex Junction’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Monday.
The spectacular show designed by Northstar Fireworks started out as a stack of boxes and a pile of paperwork in East Montpelier, Vermont, general manager and choreographer Tom Swenson said.
Northstar Fireworks designs over 250 shows a year for events in Vermont, across New England and in New York, according to its website. The company hires and assigns individual crews to specific shows for set up and set off the day of.
Before the actual fireworks are brought to the location of the show, Swenson works behind the scenes on a design.
“The process starts when we get the phone call for the show,” Swenson said. “[Then] I go out and we find a site that’s going to be appropriate.”
Swenson meets with the local fire department, speaks with the event’s representative to understand the event’s itinerary and where the spectators will be and follows up with state and federal regulations.
“After all these meetings I get an idea of what the state will allow for certain types of fireworks,” Swenson said. “Then I go back to my office where I sit at a computer and design the show based on everything we’ve talked about.”
Two major deciding factors for the show design are the space and the budget. Some sites won’t allow big fireworks or certain types of fireworks which Swenson takes into consideration.
After the design is completed, another person in the office applies for local permits.
The fireworks are boxed away in shipping containers stored in a warehouse near their office.
“A crew will go out and actually pick through the fireworks and find the right ones to match the show that was designed,” he said. “They go through thousands of these cases…and package them all up together.”
The crew assigned to the show is given blueprints of the design that they use to set it up.
The Essex Junction show was shot entirely electronically, which the industry is moving more towards, Swenson said.
“It's definitely a little bit more time-consuming to build the show, but you can do…more special effects type stuff [electronically] and in reality, it’s just a million times safer,” Swenson said.
Before the show began at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, attendees could listen to cover music played by the Contois Band, choose from a variety of fair food and children could go on a few rides and inflatables.
As the sun set, more people continued to file in and fill the greenspace with lawn chairs and outdoor blankets. Some families brought sparklers to light up and others swung blue lightsabers around when the sky got darker.
After “A Star Spangled Banner” ended, the first firework went off with a boom at 9:30 p.m.
