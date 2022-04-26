ESSEX — GlobalFoundries is one of seven Casella Waste Systems, Inc. customers to be honored for leadership in sustainability at the second annual Casella Sustainability Leadership Awards Ceremony.
During the ceremony, Casella recognized Cabot/Agri-Mark, GlobalFoundries, Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op, Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, St. Paul’s School, the town of Stratham, New Hampshire and Tufts University as customers who are standing out among their peers in their efforts to reach their sustainability goals.
The Casella Sustainability Leadership Awards represent a commitment to creating a better tomorrow and showcase the grit, drive and determination that has led each award recipient down their own individual sustainability paths. These leaders were selected out of dozens of qualifying nominations including municipalities, colleges and universities, community organizations, industrial manufacturers, food and beverage producers and more.
“It gives us a great sense of pride to honor these seven customers for their innovative work in prioritizing sustainable practices today, tomorrow and well into the future,” said John W. Casella, chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Their work inspires us every day and we hope that by shining the spotlight on them that others will be driven to improve the sustainability of their operations.”
Recognized customers were celebrated on Wednesday, April 20 during a virtual ceremony, which featured stories of resource sustainability excellence in the areas of partnership, innovation, recycling, organics recovery, donations and reuse, closed-loop economy, and education.
“Sustainability has been at our core for the past 47 years and continues to guide our work for future generations. I would like to thank all the customers we have the privilege of servicing for joining us in our ongoing, ever-evolving sustainability journey and for choosing Casella as a collaborative partner. We look forward to continuing to advance these efforts within our industry and inspiring others to do the same,” Casella said.
GlobalFoundries, one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, collaborated with Casella’s resource solutions to achieve an impressive 84% recycling rate at its Essex facility in 2021, up from 25% in 2018.
Operating worldwide, the company has a dedicated recovery space staffed by Casella employees who bale, sort and ship materials, and recently added a HDPE drum baler that has improved both hauling logistics and costs for the company.
