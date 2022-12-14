Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley and lower Connecticut River Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. Travel could be very difficult for both the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes due to heavy snowfall and poor visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop overnight Thursday and could become heavy at times on Friday morning and could mix with rain on Friday afternoon, before tapering off to snow showers by Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&