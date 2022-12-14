ESSEX JUNCTION — Bernie Fleury of Westford has worked in Essex Junction’s Wastewater Treatment Facility for the past four decades.
In Fleury’s time, there have been four major upgrades to the treatment facility, a pandemic and most recently the historic separation from the Town of Essex.
“Bernie will retire on Dec.16, 2022, as the longest continuous serving employee with 44 years of dedicated service, leadership, knowledge and experience at the Wastewater Treatment Facility,” the City’s resolution of appreciation states.
Before joining the then-Village Wastewater Treatment Facility, Fleury worked in a cabinet shop in Burlington. But construction services were down in the late 1970s, and Fleury was let go because of it.
“One of the guys that I was working with, his brother, worked for the Village and told me they were hiring. So I came over, got hired and the rest is history,” Fleury said with a laugh.
Fleury was hired as wastewater operator March 12, 1979. He then became the assistant chief operator and is now retiring as chief operator.
“Bernie has witnessed, participated and given input in every upgrade that has occurred at the facility and remote pumping stations including the addition of secondary treatment and sludge management (1983), the gravity belt thickener and equalization building addition, 2011 Maintenance upgrade, upgrades to West St, Susie Wilson Rd and the High School pump stations,” the resolution states.
Along with the day-to-day work required by his role, Fleury aided several innovative projects including the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge, a project piloted at the Essex Junction Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The University of Vermont-partnered project is a phosphorus reduction and recovery process with reduced installation and operational costs. With a few upscaling projects, the phosphorus removed from the water through filtration will be able to be resold as fertilizer, Fleury told the Reporter in 2021.
In 2021, Fleury received the Wastewater Operator Excellence Award from the Green Mountain Water Environment Association for outstanding service in water pollution control.
“I don’t know how many operators there are in the state of Vermont, but I got it and the vote was unanimous, so that makes me feel pretty good,” Fleury told the Reporter in 2021.
After all these years, Fleury said he’s going to miss the people he worked with the most and the times they spent together.
“Back in the old, old days, the garage parties we used to have at Christmas time,” Fleury said, describing one of his favorite memories as a then-Village employee.
These garage parties were held when it was still legal to drink on then-Village property. Vendors would drop off alcohol and employees, each with their own dish to share, would gather to play cards and celebrate the holiday.
In retirement, Fleury looks forward to working in his woodshop, fishing, hunting, working on his home and traveling.
Fleury will be honored with a resolution of appreciation at tonight's City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.