ESSEX TOWN — Selectboard candidates Andy Watts and Ethan Lawrence spoke about their goals for the future of Essex at a candidate forum Feb. 27.
The uncontested incumbents for the two open three-year seats come with different levels of experience. Watts, the current chair of the board, is running for his fourth term. Lawrence, the Selectboard clerk, is seeking his second term.
“As I questioned myself whether to do this an additional time, the thing that excited me most was the fact that we’re now past separation, and that we have, at this point, more freedom to think about other things,” Watts said during the forum hosted by the Reporter and Town Meeting TV.
Lawrence first ran for the board last year in an uncontested election for a one-year seat. This election cycle will be Lawrence’s second time running uncontested, which he said he was surprised by.
“It’s what I feel is now my duty to continue what I started, and as Andy mentioned, see through all these great things that are happening with the Town, and give a voice to some of the people that I got on the board for,” Lawrence said.
As two Selectboard members on different ends of the experience spectrum, the incumbents feel they can learn a lot from each other, and both expressed how impressed they are with the other.
Watts and Lawrence said they are excited for the future of the Town. Once the Selectboard is done with Town Meeting business, it will be able to focus its efforts on new projects and areas of interest, such as the Town Plan, which will help promote economic growth for the municipality.
Lawrence is interested in expanding small businesses in Essex and looking into ways to incorporate agrotourism into the Town. As someone who grew up on a dairy farm, Lawrence witnessed what can happen to less sustainable aspects of the farming industry.
“There’s sustainable farming out there, and a lot of it is based around agrotourism. Essex is the perfect place for that. We have the land, we have the old farms … and the customers are the community and the communities around us,” Lawrence said.
Some examples of what agrotourism could look like include more harvest festivals and farmers markets, he said.
Watts believes the new municipal center the Town is looking to develop could establish a new walkable area of the Town and promote new business growth.
“I raised three boys in Essex and none of them live here anymore, and they all talk about how great it is to leave their apartment and [have] multiple options for places to go,” Watts said. “Especially with wanting people to drive less, if you can walk the places you’d like to go to then we should work toward that.”
Watch the full forum here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.