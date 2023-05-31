ESSEX JUNCTION — Al’s French Frys will no longer participate in the Champlain Valley Fair, citing rising costs after it adjusted its business model.
“For decades, Al’s French Frys has served up their delicious pints of Frys during the ten best days of summer,” stated Jeff Bartley, Marketing Director of the Champlain Valley Exposition. . “We’ll miss our working relationship but understand the need to adjust their business model as they eye more satellite options.”
The South Burlington business is still open on 1251 Williston Road, and can be found throughout Vermont at the following locations:
Champlain Valley Expo wishes Al’s French Frys and the owner Bill Bissonette well in future endeavors.
The Expo is actively working with its concessionaires to fill the booths formerly occupied by Al’s French Frys, with a few new food options it looks forward to “teasing” in the coming weeks.
“The Champlain Valley Fair has been a wonderful partner over the years,” Bissonette stated. “With the rising costs of doing business and our success opening in communities throughout the state, we realized we couldn’t be in multiple places at once. This decision, while a tough one, is best for Al’s French Frys.”
While Bissonette won’t be behind any official booths at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer, he looks forward to returning as a fairgoer in August.
“The Champlain Valley Fair continues to be a big part of our hearts,” he stated.
