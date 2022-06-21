Last week, Colchester resident Carmen Brunelle walked around her property on Blakely Road armed with a pair of scissors, prepared to take on hundreds of spongy moth caterpillars.
Towering over her were about 10 trees, two of which were almost completely bare of their leaves. The caterpillars had already gotten to them.
For the last three weeks, Brunelle has been desperately trying to protect the trees on the property she has lived on since the 1960s. But at age 85, the task often becomes too big, leading her to talk about the defoliation as an inevitable end she can only slow the process of.
“I don’t know how far they are gonna go,” Brunelle said. “I keep praying that they stop.”
2022 marks the second year in a row homeowners and foresters have strapped trees with duct tape and scoured the internet for remedies to the spongy moth outbreak.
Although spongy moths pose a temporary threat to leaves, state officials say the environmental impact from the moths is minimal compared to other invasive species.
State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky said outside of defoliation, the caterpillars do not cause any other damage or harm.
“They don't do any harm to buildings,” Rosovsky said. “They don't bother other stuff. They don't eat fabric. They're just going after leaves, but they will go after just about every leaf when they’re hungry enough.”
The issue of defoliation is a temporary one, as the leaves eaten away during an outbreak will grow back the same year. The trees are fairly resilient, Rosovsky said.
How did the moths get here?
The story of the moths in the United States began with a mistake in 1869.
French scientist Dr. Leopold Trouvelot was trying to use the spongy moths for textile production in Medford, MA when they escaped from his lab, Rosovsky said.
In the 153 years since, the spongy moths have invaded the ecosystems of 19 different states, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture. They first entered Vermont around the 1920s.
The state has seen outbreaks every 6-10 years, Rosovsky said. Each outbreak lasts for two to three years.
This season, a person can stand in a quiet space like Indian Brook Park in Essex or Bayside Park in Colchester, and hear the sound of caterpillar poop, known as frass, dropping from the trees like rain.
Health and environmental risks
Through aerial detection in 2021, the State of Vermont recorded 50,945 acres affected by spongy moth defoliation. The caterpillars were responsible for the “largest disturbance to Vermont forests,” in 2021, according to the official State of Vermont website.
“They’re a force of nature,” Rosovsky said. “They’re like a tornado going through and getting all the leaves off the trees.”
The caterpillar’s preferred tree is the oak tree, but they will eat leaves from any plant if the caterpillar population gets big enough.
“It doesn't matter if it's a host species, they’re likely going to try to eat it anyway because otherwise, they'll starve, so what do they have to lose,” Rosovsky said.
Some who have come in contact with the caterpillars have attributed itchy rashes to them, which Rosovsky says isn’t the case.
The spongy moths do not pose health risks to people because they do not have urticating hairs, hairs with sacs of poison, she said.
“If you have a rash you should just go see a healthcare professional because lots of things can cause rashes,” she said.
The moth’s life cycle
The spongy moth moves through four stages of development: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupae (cocoon) and adult (moth),according to Vermont Invasives.
When a larva hatches from an egg, it’s in the first instar, a phase between the stages of development. Male caterpillars go through five instars and female caterpillars go through six, Rosovsky said.
When they hatch from the eggs, the caterpillars climb to the top of the tree their egg mass was on and spin a silk thread to waft through the air, Rosovsky said.
The caterpillars are recorded to only travel 200 meters at first instar, but the researchers who record this data only set traps up to 200 meters away from the original tree so they could travel further, Rosovsky said.
“I don’t know what triggers it,” she said. “They’ll be at the top of the tree and spin a thread down to the ground and start booking towards another tree. I’ve also seen a six instar female bombing across the road.”
Once the caterpillars reach the moth stage, they stop feeding, mate, lay eggs and die roughly two weeks after they emerge from the cocoon, Rosovsky said.
Females in the moth stage can’t fly so they mate and lay their eggs wherever they are when they emerge from the cocoon.
Is there a state plan to get rid of them?
The state does not have any plans to provide aerial treatments because it is too late in the year, the process is expensive and it is difficult to find the caterpillars to spray when they are still the size that is affected by the treatment.
The spongy moths begin hatching in April. After they hatch there is a two-week window when pesticides are effective, Rosovsky said.
After the caterpillar leaves the second instar stage it becomes too big to be effective by most pesticides and sprays.
“A really big caterpillar is pretty hard to kill unless you're stepping on it or something,” Rosovsky said.
The moth’s natural enemies
Aside from human intervention, spongy moths have natural enemies including a virus, a fungus known as Entomophaga maimaiga, and parasitoids that prey on them.
Caterpillars found dead in a V-shape have been killed by the virus and caterpillars found dead hanging straight down have been killed by the fungus.
“The natural enemies will curtain the population and cause it to crash,” Rosovsky said. “They crash because they’re just a big juicy target that everything starts to go after.”
The fungus has suppressed the spongy moth population for the past 30 years, but because of the drought Vermont experienced in early 2021, the moth population has reached outbreak levels, Chittenden County’s forester Ethan Tapper said.
When the spongy moths made their initial escape from Dr. Trouvelot’s lab, they instantly became a problem in Massachusetts, Tapper said. The state tried a variety of methods to curtail the outbreak, including introducing the fungus into the ecosystem, which was a complete failure.
“It didn’t work at all,” Tapper said. “Then in the 1980s all of these spongy moths were dying and no one could figure out what was going on. Then they figured out the fungus somehow remained persistent in the landscape and had built itself up over 80 years.”
Essex and Colchester residents fight them off
With the fungus a lost cause, the fight against the moths is now in homeowners' hands.
Essex residents Bob and Patsy McLaughlin spend roughly 20 minutes each morning wiping caterpillars off of the two trees in their small front yard near Essex Middle School.
Because the couple was so vigilant last year, they think they’ve made the fight this year a little easier. But still, the two brush up to 200 caterpillars a day into cups of soapy water.
“Our work here to keep them at bay worked,” Bob said. “There are probably fewer this year than if we had done nothing last year, and so we are hoping next year it won’t be as bad as this year.”
The couple hit a stroke of luck when what they believe to be one of the viruses swept through the pack that was eating their leaves.
“One day there were loads of live ones and the next day, the whole bottom of that apple tree was covered with dead ones,” Patsy said. “Hallelujah.”
In Colchester, the situation in Carmen Brunelle’s yard is immense. The caterpillars are climbing over each other to get to the leaves.
Two months ago, Carmen’s husband Robert died of Alzheimer’s.
She and Robert moved to their property on Blakely Road in 1966 when Colchester was completely different.
“We built this house and were the only house in all of this area, there was nothing else,” she said as a storm of cars flew down the road. In the early years, the schools that surround the house hadn’t been built yet.
An avid collector of old cars, Robert left an original 1930 REO Speedwagon sitting in a garage at the back of the house. The roof of the garage is covered in caterpillars, which Carmen has tried to power wash off.
Sometimes Carmen takes a more direct approach than the snipping and the duct tape, going from tree to tree, wiping the caterpillars to the ground and stomping on them.
At night, when she looks out her window she can see them flying through the air on their silk, coming back down to the ground.
When asked how much longer she expects to be doing this work to protect her leaves, Brunelle said she didn’t know.
“Probably until everything is gone,” she said.
